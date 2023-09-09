Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/09/2023 – 5:26

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit central Morocco, with its epicenter near the tourist city of Marrakech. The shock was also felt in neighboring Algeria and even in Portugal. At least 632 people died and 329 were injured, 51 of them seriously, as a result of an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale that occurred in Morocco on Friday night- fair, with its epicenter registered in the city of Ighil, 63 kilometers southwest of Marrakech.

According to a report by the Moroccan government released this Saturday (09/09), deaths were recorded in the provinces and cities of Al Haouz, Marrakech, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.

The earthquake was also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira, as well as in neighboring Algeria, Spain and even Portugal.

On social media, Moroccans shared several photos and videos showing damaged and collapsed buildings, some with people injured or apparently dead under the rubble.

Several buildings in the medina (old city) of Marrakech were damaged by the earthquake.

According to a warning bulletin issued by the National Institute of Geophysics of Morocco, the magnitude 7 earthquake hit the Marrakesh region, in the north of the country, at 11:11 pm (local time; 7:11 pm Brasília time).

Witnesses told the EFE news agency that the earthquake was felt in northern cities such as Larache, 550 km from the epicenter, as well as in Casablanca and the capital, Rabat, 300 km and 370 km away respectively, where residents took to the streets to avoid the effects of possible aftershocks.

md (EFE, Lusa, AFP)