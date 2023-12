Security camera image shows desperate people running during the earthquake | Photo: Reproduction/YouTube/ND News

An earthquake on Monday night (18) left hundreds dead and injured in China. This Tuesday (19 local time), the Chinese state agency Xinhua confirmed that at least 111 people died and more than 200 were injured in the earthquake, registered between the provinces of Gansu, in northwest China, and Qinghai.

According to CNN, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in the area. Chinese authorities reported a 6.2 magnitude earthquake.

The USGS said the earthquake occurred about 37 kilometers northwest of the city of Linxia Chengguanzhen, with a depth of just over six kilometers. According to Xinhua, emergency teams are still at the scene in search of the injured.

The quake particularly affected Gansu's Jishisan county and Haidong city in neighboring Qinghai, the state news agency reported.

The number of deaths was highest in Gansu, where at least 100 people died, and another 11 deaths were recorded in Qinghai.

According to the Chinese press, water, electricity, communications and transport services were damaged.

Passenger and freight rail transport services in the affected area have been suspended. (With EFE Agency)