The death toll has reached 20, but Pakistani authorities fear the number will rise because more than 100 houses made of clay and clay collapsed. Therefore, it is estimated that hundreds are homeless. The victims were mostly women and children, said rescuers.

Many of the victims died from collapsing roofs and walls, said Suhail Anwar Hashmi, a Balochistan provincial government official. Among the dead were six children.

“We are receiving information that 20 people have died. The rescue work is in progress”, indicated the provincial minister of the Interior, Mir Zia ullah Langau. Naseer Nasar, head of the provincial Disaster Management authority, had reported the deaths of between 15 and 20 people.

The worst-affected area was the remote mountain town of Harnai, where rescue efforts were hampered by a lack of paved roads, electricity and a telephone signal.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.7 degrees and a depth of about 20 km.