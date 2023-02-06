Around 400 people are missing and 3,000 are injured; rescue teams work in the rubble

An earthquake of magnitude 7.9 hit central Turkey and northwest Syria in the early hours of this Monday (Feb 6, 2023). Until the publication of this text, reports are of at least 600 people dead, 400 missing and 3,000 injured.

According to the vice president of Turkey, Fuat Oktay, in his country, 284 people died and 2,323 were injured. Rescue teams are working to pull people out of the rubble. The country has also asked for international assistance.

In Syria, a government health official heard by the Reuters said more than 237 people were killed and about 600 were injured. The greatest damage was recorded in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia, where several buildings collapsed.

In the northwest, which is controlled by Syrian rebels, the group White Helmets said dozens more people were killed as a result of the earthquake.

Excavations of the bodies of the dead and injured from under the rubble of destroyed houses in the town of Qorqanya in the northern #idlib countryside as a result of the #earthquake that struck NW #Syria at dawn today. pic.twitter.com/IrsDmWg2zw — The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 6, 2023

The tremor was also felt in neighboring Cyprus and Lebanon.