Tuesday, January 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Earthquake kills more than 20 people in western Afghanistan

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

5.6 magnitude quake destroyed or damaged more than 700 homes| Photo: Reproduction/TNN

An earthquake in western Afghanistan caused at least 22 deaths and left four others injured on Monday (17). According to Reuters, the magnitude 5.6 quake occurred in Badghis province, on the border with Turkmenistan. More than 700 homes were destroyed or damaged.

Afghan officials said that because Badghis is a mountainous province, the mujahideen, Taliban fighters, have difficult access to the affected area and the number of deaths is expected to increase.


#Earthquake #kills #people #western #Afghanistan

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post

Tunisian experts: Ennahda has lost popular support

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.