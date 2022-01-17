Earthquake kills more than 20 people in western Afghanistan

5.6 magnitude quake destroyed or damaged more than 700 homes| Photo: Reproduction/TNN

An earthquake in western Afghanistan caused at least 22 deaths and left four others injured on Monday (17). According to Reuters, the magnitude 5.6 quake occurred in Badghis province, on the border with Turkmenistan. More than 700 homes were destroyed or damaged.

Afghan officials said that because Badghis is a mountainous province, the mujahideen, Taliban fighters, have difficult access to the affected area and the number of deaths is expected to increase.