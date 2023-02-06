Earthquake kills more than 1,300 in Syria and Turkey

#Earthquake #kills #Syria #Turkey
Elections in Ecuador: victory of correísmo and tendency to ‘No’ in the referendum
This Monday, the first results of the regional and local elections in Ecuador point to the resurgence of correísmo, after...
#Earthquake #kills #Syria #Turkey
This Monday, the first results of the regional and local elections in Ecuador point to the resurgence of correísmo, after...
Forest fires near the town of Santa Juana, Concepción, in south-central Chile By Fabian Cambero SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean firefighters...
The name of the ex-minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) already officially appears on the Casa website the senator Ciro Nogueira...
According to media reports, Hatayspor's sports director is also in the covered ruins.Football Having played in the English Premier League...
The head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claims to have been on a fighter jet that attacked...
The Dutch Probation Service has been acting contrary to its own complaints regulations for ten years by not publishing the...
Leave a Reply