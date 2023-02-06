Monday, February 6, 2023
Earthquake kills more than 1,300 in Syria and Turkey

February 6, 2023
in World Europe
0

An earthquake measuring 7.8 degrees caused more than 1,300 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries in Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday (6). The tremor was the largest recorded in the European country in this century and can be felt in other nations such as Cyprus and Lebanon. Security forces are working to rescue people buried under the rubble of more than 3,000 collapsed buildings.


