Calculation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the newsroom. Soon we will have more information.

An earthquake measuring 7.8 degrees caused more than 1,300 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries in Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday (6). The tremor was the largest recorded in the European country in this century and can be felt in other nations such as Cyprus and Lebanon.

The phenomenon was registered in the central region of Turkey, mainly in the municipality of Diyarbakir, and according to a statement by President Tayyip Erdogan, it caused 912 deaths, 5,383 injuries and 2,818 buildings collapsed. The tremor in northwest Syria, in cities like Aleppo, caused 473 deaths and 1,382 injuries.

More than 2,400 people have been rescued from rubble in Turkey so far. Security forces continue to work to rescue people buried under the rubble and there are reports of distress calls. But low temperatures and snowfall, as well as the region’s mountainous terrain, hinder this work.

Among the collapsed buildings is Gaziantep Castle. Built by the Roman Empire 1,700 years ago, the building did not withstand the earthquake whose epicenter was the city of Sofalici, in the same province as the fortification, according to the Kandilli seismic observatory.

But the Turkish emergency service Afad points out that the epicenter was in the city of Pazarcik, in the province of Kahramanmaras. The AFAD also points out that the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.7 degrees and not 7.8, as declared by the United States Geological Survey.

According to EFE, a second earthquake was registered in the southeastern region of Turkey, having its epicenter in the city of Elbistan, in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras. The tremor had a magnitude of 7.6 degrees.

Turkish lira records negative record

In addition to civilian casualties, Turkey’s economy is also showing signs of collapse. The country’s currency – Turkish lira, presented a record negative by falling 18.85% on Monday morning

Turkey’s main indicator fell by 4.6%, while several banks in the country saw their shares plummet by 5%.