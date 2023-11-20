Zignago – Earthquake of magnitude 2.1 this evening (Monday 20 November) just before 10pm in Val di Vara. The epicenter was located in the Zignago area, at a depth of 7 km near Colle Fiorito on the Alta Via dei Monti Liguri, on the border with Tuscany.

At the moment there is no damage, but the shock was clearly felt by the inhabitants of the area, who said they heard “a roar”. Some people rushed out of the house.