Railway traffic suspended between Bologna and Florence from 5.10 am for technical checks after the earthquake today 18 September 2023 between Tuscany and Emilia Romagna. Traffic has instead returned to normal in Faenza, we can read on the Trenitalia website.

High Speed ​​trains can be routed on the alternative route via Prato with a longer travel time of up to 60 minutes. Regional trains may be subject to cancellations and route limitations.

The replacement bus service is active between Borgo San Lorenzo and Florence.

It is possible to know the progress of your train and travel solutions from the station you are interested in with Search for Train.