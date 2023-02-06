“I wanted to reassure that I’m fine, that the team is fine. We have many families of players involved but fortunately the club is organizing a move to another city for all of us.” Thus Vincenzo Montella, coach of Adana Demirspor, a team of the Turkish Super Lig, after the earthquake that hit the south of the country and Syria. Montella is with the team in Istanbul for an away match in the championship, which has obviously been stopped, and says: “These are difficult times, I’m close to people. This is a world-class drama, a surreal situation and I pray for all the families involved”.

