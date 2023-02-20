Earthquake in Turkey, two new strong shocks. The earthquake was felt from Egypt to Iraq

I am two strong earthquakes who hit the Turkish province of Hatayclose to Syrian bordertwo weeks after the devastating earthquake in the same area which caused over 40,000 deaths.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), quoted by Turkish media, the epicenter of the first quake of magnitude 6.4 was located in the district of Defnewhile the epicenter of the second quake of magnitude 5.8 was registered after a few minutes in the district of Samandag. The two earthquakes They were warned in Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, the Palestinian territories and Jordan.

It is not yet clear whether there is further damage to be recorded after the umpteenth strong shock recorded after the start of the earthquake swarm of 6 February.

