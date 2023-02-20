New earthquake in Turkey today. An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 was registered in the province of Hatay in the south of the country, already hit by the devastating shock of last February 6th. This was reported by the disaster and emergency management agency, according to reports from the Anadolu agency. After the first quake there was another of magnitude 5.8 in Samandag district. The two earthquakes were felt in Syria, Egypt, Lebanon, Iraq, the Palestinian territories and Jordan.

It is at least 3 dead and 213 wounded the first death toll from the two new earthquakes this evening in Turkey according to what was announced by the Minister of the Interior, Suleyman Soylu.

News of collapsed buildings and people under rubble were reported by the governor of Hatay according to local media reports. For the moment there have been 20 aftershocks, said the Turkish vice president, Fuat Oktay who also announced that the tsunami warning has been lifted.



The search and rescue operations regarding the earthquake of February 6, announced the agency for the management of disasters and emergencies, have ended in all Turkish provinces with the exception of that of Hatay. The new death toll rose to 41,156 dead.

SYRIA – There would be five victims in Syria for the new earthquakes recorded two weeks after the devastating earthquake of 6 February on the border with Turkey. In particular, according to Al Arabiya, four people were killed in the crush between Aleppo and Tartus. Another woman died in the city of Latakia, according to Sky News – Arabia.

The wounded would be at least 42 in north-western Syria. Some people were injured in the stampede that was unleashed during the new earthquake, which reached a magnitude of 6.4, with someone even jumping from terraces and balconies. There are also people injured in collapses in Salqin, Harem, Idlib, Khirbet al-Juz and in rural areas near Aleppo.

DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS – Just two weeks after the first earthquakes that have already caused such a tragic loss of life, this latest quake is extremely worrying, say the Médecins Sans Frontières teams in Turkey and Syria. Many have already lost loved ones, homes or livelihoods, according to a statement. Following the new earthquake, MSF teams have already treated several wounded in hospitals and supported clinics in northern Idlib in Syria. “We will continue, also in collaboration with other organizations, to provide medical assistance and to distribute basic necessities to the huge number of people affected as long as there is a need” says the medical-humanitarian organization.