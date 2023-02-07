Earthquake in Turkey: the shock as powerful as 130 atomic bombs, over 4,300 dead

An energy of 130 atomic bombs, capable of moving the soil of Anatolia by at least three meters. It was one of the most devastating earthquakes in recent decades that occurred in the night between Sunday and Monday between south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria, which has so far caused more than 4,300 deaths in the two countries. With a magnitude of 7.8, the earthquake was 500 times stronger than that of Amatrice in 2016 and dozens of times stronger than that of Irpinia in 1980. In the following hours there were at least 120 aftershocks, recorded by seismographs from all over the world, up to Greenland. According to the USGS, there were at least 43 those of magnitude 4.3 or higher. Of these, three measured 6.0 or more, including the powerful 7.5-magnitude quake that struck 95 kilometers north of the epicenter of the morning’s main quake near Gaziantep.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it is the largest disaster since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake, in which about 33,000 people lost their lives. More than the 1999 İzmit earthquake (magnitude 7.6) in which more than 17,000 people died. Erdogan has proclaimed seven days of national mourning, in which flags will fly at half-mast until sunset. the castle of Gaziantep, a Roman structure built in the third century, is now reduced to a pile of rubble.

The earthquake occurred in a highly seismic area, a meeting point of the East Anatolian, Arabic and African plates: the former was crushed by the Arabic plate and pushed west towards the Aegean. “In the area of ​​maximum movement there has been a shift of at least three meters”, said the president of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), Carlo Doglioni, speaking of an “initial estimate”.

A third of the victims, over 1,440, occurred in Syria, where hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the earthquake. In the north-east of the country, the Syrian civil protection NGO White Helmets (White Helmets) has launched an appeal to international humanitarian organizations to intervene with aid quickly.