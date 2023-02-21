the humanitarian emergency

The Msc Aurelia ship arrived this morning at the port of Iskenderun (Alessandretta) in Turkey, which left the morning of February 16 from the port of Naples loaded with basic necessities to support the population after the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The initiative was coordinated by the MSC Group and the MSC Foundation and organized together with the Francesca Rava NPH Italia Onlus Foundation, involving all the divisions of the company in coordination with the Turkish authorities, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Holy See. Aurelia transported a load of basic necessities and first aid items including 22 pallets containing medical material for emergencies, medicines for pediatric use, supplements, hygiene products, toys and markers for children. To these are added over 30 pallets of long-life food, pasta and drinks as well as blankets and clothes. On board, there are also 10,000 thermal shirts donated by the Holy See through the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, and destined for the Kilis refugee camp, in Turkey. The ship will now be used as emergency accommodation making over 1,000 available to local authorities beds in the cabin and equipped spaces including a restaurant and cinema room and video games for the little ones.



