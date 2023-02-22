“There were moments when I wanted to break down, I wanted to cry.”

“Of all the operations I have been involved in, this has definitely been the strongest, the most impactful, the most difficult,” said Pola Moffitt about her experience as a rescuer after the earthquakes that struck Turkey on February 6.

“I have been in this activity for 37 years,” said the operational coordinator of Topos Adrenalina Estrella, a Mexican non-governmental organization.

Moffitt spoke to us last Monday, February 20, from Adana, a city located in the south of the country.

He came from Hatay, one of the areas most devastated by the earthquakes that devastated southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6 and left at least 44,000 dead.

Hours after our conversation, another earthquake struck the city of Antakya, the capital of Hatay province.

The 6.4-magnitude tremor killed at least six people, authorities said.

Moffitt led the team of five rescuers his organization had dispatched two weeks earlier to Hatay.

“We still haven’t finished digesting that experience,” he said.

“There have been hundreds of buildings that we have seen completely collapsed.”

“Needles in a Haystack”

“We have been working on search and rescue work, with thermal cameras, with digital audio systems, with all kinds of technology, looking for life, and the truth is that it was like looking for needles in a haystack.”

“Unfortunately, many lives have been lost, and not because personnel did not arrive on time, but because the technical situations for the rescues were very complicated,” he lamented.

“One night we walked with a thermal camera building by building, house by house, to detect lives and it was impressive to hear: ‘here are 20 dead, here are 14, here 8′”.

Moffitt was referring to what the people who were in charge of the thermal cameras were reporting, they were the ones who analyzed the images they were capturing, among the rubble, with those devices.

“That night, in total gloom, with barely a lamplight, we were walking in near darkness over that area of ​​Hatay and it was terrifying to hear that description.

“And so it was whole blocks or whole street blocks listening to that and I think it was the most impactful thing.”

But it was also “very gratifying” that at the end of the days their translators told them about the rescues that other groups had obtained: “They told us: ‘a 15-year-old boy came out today’, ‘a girl came out today'”.

“It was like part of the balance to stay hopeful. Of course our slogan says: ‘We save lives and we rescue hope’, and in the process we were also rescuing our own hopes with the desire to find life.”

He indicated that the work of the Turkish rescue teams and those of different countries has been a titanic task, as well as that of the operators of the machines to lift the rubble.

Mexico’s participation

After learning what happened in Turkey, several countries sent rescue and assistance teams to the country.

In a matter of hours, Mexico provided lifeguards and trained dogs (canine pairs) from various entities, including the Red Cross, the Ministry of the Navy and the Ministry of National Defense.

A contingent of the non-governmental organization Topos Tlatelolco Rescue Brigade, whose birth dates back to the earthquake that struck Mexico in 1985, was also deployed in the disaster area, as reported on their Twitter account.

Topos Adrenalina Estrella, which emerged as a civil society initiative and whose members are volunteers, also joined the efforts.

“When the information about the earthquake reached us, we did an evaluation and we saw that many hands were going to be needed,” Moffitt said.

On Monday, February 6, the day of the earthquakes, they did the required official procedures and on Tuesday, they traveled to Turkey.

Moffitt and his team arrived in Istanbul and that same Tuesday they flew to Adana and from there they were transported by helicopter to Hatay.

“Desolation”

“The vision when I enter [a Hatay] It is that everything was down, fallen, the buildings that were left standing were affected, but I was also surprised not to see the people outside the buildings, perhaps accustomed, as in some other Central American countries, in my own country, to the fact that the people were there, the relatives of the victims, the volunteers”.

“Here the streets were desolate, there were totally desolate areas, very gloomy. Obviously we were without electricity, but we could see the emergency bodies moving.

“It was very impressive, I still don’t know how I’m going to finish processing all this information, all these experiences,” he said.

Many factors could explain that first image that Moffitt had upon arriving in Hatay, “it was a set of circumstances,” he said.

He believes that many people were under the rubble, but also that desperation caused many inhabitants to flee the city in search of refuge in nearby towns.

“They got out as they could.”

A picture

Once that first impression passed, the rescuer recalls that the population that stayed and the people who came in to help received them and all the international teams with “hope.”

“They told us: ‘it’s good that they came, it’s good that they’re here!’, ‘hopefully they can do something for my family member’.”

Even people who had no relatives among the victims stopped them in the streets to thank them for their presence.

“At that time, people don’t feel alone. It was a moral support given by all the countries to come here and join their hearts and hands for rescues.”

Moffitt’s team was unable to get anyone alive from the rubble. “My team was not blessed with life.”

“Yes, we were called to missions where they said: ‘Here is one person alive, here are two’, but unfortunately for the relatives and for us we did not have that blessing.

“Despite the pain, sadness, loss, the gratitude is infinite for the people we support.

“A man who lost his wife told my partner: ‘Take a picture with me because I’m going to have you present to pray for you all my life,'” he said.

In the case of this man, the entire family managed to leave the house, except his wife.

“We managed to recover her body.”

expression of love

Moffitt said that according to Turkish traditions, one way to honor someone is by kissing their hand, and that was precisely what this gentleman did with them.

“For me it was a surprise, the maximum expression of gratitude and love that I have been able to experience, see, have in Turkey.”

And at that moment the rescuer reflects on how important it is for many relatives to be able to recover the bodies of their loved ones.

“There are cultures in which it is like the other part of life, it is like completing that cycle, crying for him, starting that mourning process that the whole family shares.

“In Latin America we are very much to have the body and say: ‘here you are, now I can pray to you’. Same for the Turks.

“We did the most humanely possible to support them in that aspect, if the mission was not positive and a victim had to be removed, it was the same spirit, the same work, the same integrity.

“Respect above all else.”

The memory of Haiti

Moffitt has participated in several relief operations not only in earthquakes, but also in hurricanes, storms and other types of disasters in Mexico and in countries such as El Salvador, Chile, Peru, Guatemala and Ecuador, as well as in the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia and the United States. United (in the Twin Towers).

“I compare what happened in Turkey with the [terremoto] of Haiti due to the number of deaths, destruction, collapsed and affected houses, and the number of displaced families,” Moffitt said.

The rescuer refers to the ferocious earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010.

Nearly 200,000 people died, more than 300,000 were injured, and much of Port-au-Prince and nearby cities were left in ruins.

More than a million and a half Haitians were left homeless.

“There, we had the blessing of rescuing eight survivors, eight blessings,” he evoked.

Moffitt’s team was joined by a survivor of the 1999 Turkey earthquake, which killed more than 17,000 people.

“A volunteer here who joined us in support came to do his part as others did in their time to rescue him.”

“Firm”

As the leader of his team in Turkey, Moffitt felt triple emotional pressure.

“It was working a lot on myself to stay firm, because there were moments when I wanted to break, I wanted to cry,” she said.

And after a brief pause in his story, he continued: “It was very difficult.”

“It was about taking time away from frustration, I had to be firm to instill encouragement in my colleagues and for us to have a collective thought of hope.”

And not only in front of his colleagues and the translators, who were three who took turns and who were “fundamental” in his mission.

It was also important “to convey what was necessary to the relatives and to those who were working on the rubble with us. It was necessary to maintain integrity.”

“We are leaving with many friends, we are leaving satisfied that we have done our best and we are leaving with the hope of sharing what is happening in Turkey.”

The match

On Sunday, Turkish authorities announced that they were ending search and rescue efforts in all but two of the quake-affected provinces.

“They continue in the provinces of Kahramanmaraş and Hatay,” said the head of the Disaster Relief Agency, Yunus Sezer.

When I last contacted Moffitt he was on his way to the Adana airport as his team, like many others, have been deactivating. Several have already returned to their countries.

It takes “various teachings.” One of them is to see how young people are “helping with everything.”

“I believe that the main reflection, and I have been emphasizing this for 37 years, is that no one should die for not knowing what to do in the event of an earthquake.

“We all need to be involved in family plans for what to do in the event of an earthquake.

“In all the countries that this note reaches and that have significant seismic activities, the reflection is not to lower our guard.

“Also ensure, through risk management, your property. Everything is prevention, it is the least seen, but prevention can be what saves your life.”

This Tuesday I wrote to their translator to find out how they are after the earthquake on Monday.

He told me that they are fine and that on Monday night they had arrived in Istanbul.

The next destination will be your home, in Mexico.

daisy rodriguez

BBC News World