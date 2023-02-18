The Ghanaian striker of the Turkish team Hatayspor, Christian Atsu, died in the earthquake in Turkey. The Agi reports it. His body was found in the rubble. Atsu was playing for Hatayspor, a team from the earthquake-ravaged southern province of Turkey. The Turkish media quote the Turkish agent Murat Uzun Mehmet: he was the one who broke the news. On Twitter many messages of condolence.

In recent days the news of the discovery of the player alive under the rubble and his hospitalization had been denied. Atsu was still missing, Hatayspor coach Volkan Demirel confirmed to AFP. “The news I have is not good, he hasn’t been found yet,” he said.

In her appeal to save him, which dates back to a few days ago, his wife had described an apocalyptic scenario, with relief failing to reach the most affected areas. “We want Atsu’s photo sent to all hospitals and rescue centers. Maybe he came out of the rubble after the earthquake, maybe now he’s in a coma, unconscious. They may not have recognized him, so if someone sees him, contact us, we just want to find him”, were the words of Atsu’s agent, Murat Uzun Mehmet, who instead confirmed the news in these hours. On Twitter, many messages of condolence, citing Turkish agencies as the source of the news.

Furthermore, in recent days there have also been many background stories on Atsu’s adventure at Hatayspor, the team he joined in 2022. It seemed he was going to leave a few weeks ago, because he felt on the sidelines of the project, but a goal scored against Kasimpasa on 5 February he delayed his departure. The president of the club, Fatih Ilek, revealed the episode: “After scoring the winning goal, he wanted to celebrate. He had a flight booked for 11pm, the ticket already in hand to return to France to his family but he canceled it and decided to leave the next day. Then, at 4 o’clock there was an earthquake that hit him on his happiest day”.