A CCTV camera recorded the terrible moments in which the strong earthquake of February 6 in Turkey shook the intensive care nursery of the Inayet Topcuoglu hospital, in the province of Gaziantep. The shocking video shows nurses rushing into the ward where newborns are treated and trying to hold down the incubators during the quake. The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaras affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa. Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that hit Turkey in less than 10 hours.



00:48