The Valladolid firefighters, part of the Spanish team of rescuers who arrived in Turkey after the earthquake, reported today on their return that the buildings are being demolished even before the recovery of the survivors is completed. “The moment we set foot in Adiyaman (one of the cities most affected by the earthquake) the idea we had arrived with was dismantled”: said one of them, emphasizing his frustration at having seen entire buildings demolished in which there could have been hundreds of people, especially one where there were known to be 180 inhabitants and only 10 were saved. Efe reports it.

Over 41,000 victims between Turkey and Syria

Meanwhile, the death toll from the earthquake between Turkey and Syria has risen to over 41,000. According to the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 35,418 people have died in Turkey. To these must be added the dead in Syria which, according to the latest toll, are at least 5,714 (data reported by the Syrian government and by the rebels who control most of the affected areas).

Green light from Assad for the passage of aid

An unthinkable decision just two weeks ago, today Syrian President Bashar al Assad gave the go-ahead for UN humanitarian aid to arrive through Turkey, without going through the central government in Damascus. Until now, aid could arrive via a single crossing from Turkey. Now, with the concession from Damascus and without asking permission from the UN Security Council, aid will also be able to pass through two other crossings, still open on the Turkish side. The first eleven trucks of the World Organization for Migration (IOM) entered today from the Bab as Salama passage, closed for UN aid for three years, loaded with blankets, mattresses, tents. A few hours earlier, a delegation from the World Food Program (WFP) entered the other crossing point, Bab al Hawa, the only one usable up to yesterday. For displaced Syrians, who have lived on international aid for more than a decade, the opening of other crossings is a hope of life.

International observers have said that they are second-class earthquakes, since, due to the tense situation between the rebels and the government, relief has arrived late and with a dropper. And of all the rescues that have been known about in recent days as in the last few hours, few concern Syrian territory.

8 days after the earthquake, the miraculous rescues

Eight days after the earthquake, more than 200 hours, a 26-year-old woman, a 35-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man and two brothers were extracted from the rubble. From Syria came the jubilation for a mother and her little son saved twice: first on the day of the earthquake and 7 days later from the collapse of what was left of their house.