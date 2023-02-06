They circulate on all social networks. shocking videos where you can observe the situation that is being experienced at this moment in Turkey and Syriaafter being struck by a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

moments in which buildings fall they are the ones that have been made the most viral on the internetThey look like movie images; however, it is the reality that millions of people on the other side of the world are suffering.

fans of video They have shown shocking scenarios, the housing complexes are tilted, cracked, some without a roof, or the windows on the cars that were parked outside the houses.

In others videos Complete blocks of houses can be seen with their fronts destroyed and without the possibility of their being inhabited again, some other moments are more encouraging, where children are rescued from the rubble still alive.

Shocking moments of the earthquake that destroyed cities in Turkey and Syria

The drones have captured images of blocks completely destroyedthousands of people are still under the rubble while they wait for the bodies of rescue of all the world.

The Syrian town of Jindires is located in ruins after being whipped by the devastating earthquake in the early hours of this Monday. More of 40 houses have collapsedleaving the population in search of survivors among the rubble.

The authorities have reported that so far there are more than 2,600 deadthe number of injured and missing persons is unknown.

Rescue of children in Turkey among the rubble after the earthquake. AFP photos

The inhabitants work with their hands and tools to find some survivorsbut the lack of material from rescue and staff make the task even more difficult. “My whole family is under the rubble”laments Ali Battal, with traces of blood on his face.

The wounded receive care on the street or in vehicles, since the hospitals region of they are saturated. The electrical network has been cut and the population waits in line in front of the only open bakery. According to the White Helmets, the balance of the earthquake in this area is at least 400 dead.

Photo: ILYAS AKENGIN / AFP

“Our children, our wives, our elderly are under the rubble. It is a catastrophe“laments Majed Nassari, calling on the “conscience of the world” to help his town.

Former Turkish Fenerbahce goalkeeper Volkan Demirel has called through his Instagram account for all available resources to be sent to Jindires to rescue people trapped under the rubble.

We recommend you read:

“I want you to send whatever resources you have,” Demirel says to the camera before breaking down in tears and imploring his followers in a cracked voice: “Please, please, for God’s sake, people are dying here.”