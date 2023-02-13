Earthquake in Turkey, rescue dog dies of fatigue while looking for survivors

A rescue dog working in the rubble of the earthquake in Turkey has died of exhaustion while searching relentlessly for survivors. The animal, a German shepherd, was called Proteo and was part of the Mexican delegation that has been participating in search and rescue activities in Turkey for several days. The announcement of his disappearance was made by the Mexican Secretariat for National Defense (Sedena).

“Members of the Mexican Army and Air Force are deeply saddened by the loss of our great companion, the dog Proteo. You have fulfilled your mission as a member of the Mexican delegation in the search and rescue of our brothers in Turkey. Thank you for your heroic work”, the message released on social media by the Mexican National Defense Secretariat.

On TikTok, Sedena posted a video tribute that contains a message from Proteo’s human companion, Private Villeda, who says: “I want to tell you that I am proud of you because you have always been a strong dog, a working dog who never never gave up. Now, I just have to thank you for supporting me. Sadly, you won’t be coming home with me. I will always remember. One day we will be together again.”

🇹🇷🇲🇽 Mexican rescue dog #Proteus died of exhaustion during rescue activities in #Turkey

According to the testimonials he helped rescue at least two individuals

A picture of his last rest before he goes in peace

Thoughts to all the heroes from around the world#earthquaketurkey pic.twitter.com/s29BGdSaky — Aminollah Faisal (@AminollahFaisal) February 12, 2023

“The dog Proteus died, exhausted, during the rescue activities in Turkey. According to reports, he helped save at least two people. Thoughts to all the heroes around the world,” wrote Aminollah Faisal, UN coordinator for Unitar (United Nations Institute for Training and Research).