The rescuers had pulled him alive from the rubble, but after a few hours Ibrahim Halil Olmez, the Turkish coach, died forever

Another important figure in Turkish football has lost his life following the injuries suffered during the earthquake that two days ago destroyed entire cities and took the lives of thousands of people. His name was Ibrahim Halil Olmezed he was the manager of second tier club Iskenderunspor.

That occurred in the southern part of the Turkey and in Syria two days ago is one of the most devastating tragedy that humanity has known in recent decades.

Three strong shocks of earthquake they devastated a very large area and brought down the buildings of entire cities. The toll, dramatic, speaks of over 16,000 victims at the moment. A number that is destined to rise further, considering that there are still thousands and thousands of people missing under the rubble.

Even the sports world he was deeply affected by this tragedy and several well-known sports figures lost their lives. 28-year-old goalkeeper Eyup Turkaslan didn’t make it.

Christian Atsu, Ghanaian midfielder of Hatayspor, is still lost under the rubble. A rumor had initially spread that he had been rescued, but it was later denied by club officials.

Ibrahim Halil Olmez didn’t make it

There was hope for Ibrahim Halil Olmez. the coach ofIskenderunspora team that plays in the Turkish Serie B championship, had been buried under the rubble, but the rescuers had found it, extracted it and taken it to hospital.

Doctors tried their best to save him, but in the end the traumas proved too severe to be overcome. The Turkish Football Federation took care of announcing his death, with a touching post on social media:

May God have mercy on Halil Olmez. Our condolences to his bereaved family, relatives and the community of Iskenderunspor. On this occasion, once again, we wish God’s mercy to all our citizens lost in the earthquake and a speedy recovery to our injured. Condolences to our beloved nation, may these sufferings come to an end, never to be experienced again.

Relief continues to arrive in Turkey from all over the world. Italy has sent its personnel. They have also activated Zelensky And Vladimir Putin.