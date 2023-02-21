This morning, 21 February, the MSC Aurelia arrived at the port of Iskenderun (Alessandretta) in Turkey, the ship that left the morning of 16 February from the port of Naples loaded with basic necessities to support the population after the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The initiative was coordinated by the MSC Group and the MSC Foundation and organized together with the Francesca Rava NPH Italia Onlus Foundation, involving all the divisions of the company in coordination with the Turkish Authorities, the Italian Foreign Ministry and the Holy See.

MSC Aurelia transported a load of basic necessities and first aid items including 22 pallets containing medical supplies for emergencies, medicines for pediatric use, supplements, hygiene products, toys and markers for children. To these are added over 30 pallets of long-life food, pasta and drinks as well as blankets and clothes.

On board, there are also 10,000 thermal T-shirts donated by the Holy See through the Dicastery for the service of charity, and destined for the refugee camp of Kilis, in Turkey.

The vessel will now be used as emergency accommodation, providing the local authorities with over 1,000 cabin beds and equipped spaces including a restaurant and cinema and video games room for the little ones.