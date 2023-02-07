”Angelo Zen” is the Italian citizen who ”is untraceable” at the moment in Turkey after the earthquake. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in connection with the crisis unit with the ‘Earthquake special’ on Tg3. It is ”a businessman from the Veneto region of the province of Vicenza”, said the minister. ”We were able to contact all the Italians who were in the earthquake zone, there is only one Italian missing who we have not been able to contact, it being understood that there are no telephone connections, nor is it possible to reach people via the Internet”.

”We are in constant contact with the family. We all pray not to crowd towards them, but we have been empowered to give all the information about our compatriot who is not there. We ask the press for maximum confidentiality and respect for Angelo Zen’s family”, added Tajani.

The family confirmed that Angelo Zen was ”in Kahramanmaras”, which is ”a city of over one million inhabitants” in southern Turkey hit by the earthquake, the Foreign Minister said. “It is difficult to find a person in such a large city where so many buildings have fallen. Even the rescue units are struggling to reach places”, added Tajani, saying that “there is still a lot of confusion”.