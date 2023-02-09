Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan mea culpa on the relief machine for the violent earthquake that shook Turkey after criticisms were raised on the slowness in reaching some of the affected areas. “Initially there were problems on the roads, but today things are getting easier and tomorrow will be even easier,” Erdogan said, speaking to the press in Kahramanmaras, during his first visit to southeastern Turkey hit by the earthquake. “We have mobilized all our resources,” he added, updating the number of victims which are more than eight thousand.



