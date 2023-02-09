Home page politics

Daniel Dillman

As criticism of President Erdogan grows, survivors are rescued from the rubble. The news ticker.

Update from Thursday, February 9th, 6.35 a.m.: Even three days after the catastrophic earthquake in the Turkish-Syrian border area, emergency services rescued more survivors from the rubble. On Thursday night, around 68 hours after the tremors, a baby was rescued from a collapsed building in Hatay province, state broadcaster TRT World reported. A few hours later, a man was found alive under the rubble of the same house, who is believed to be the child’s father.

The devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria left hundreds of thousands homeless. © Ibrahim Oner/dpa

In the center of the city of Gaziantep, three other people were rescued from the rubble of a ruined house in the morning. Cheers broke out among the helpers, many had tears of joy in their eyes. “We hope for more miracles,” said a reporter.

Meanwhile, the total death toll in both countries has risen to more than 15,000. According to a new balance sheet published by authorities and rescue workers on Thursday night, 12,391 people died in Turkey. In Syria, the death toll rose to 2,992.

Earthquake in Turkey: Anger at Erdogan government is rising

+++ 9.30 p.m.: In some areas of Turkey affected by the earthquake, anger at the lack of help from the Erdogan government is apparently growing. In the city of Adiyaman, Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu and Governor Adiyaman Mahmut Çuhadar wanted to get an idea of ​​the situation. They met numerous angry demonstrators and abruptly left the scene.

+++ 8.05 p.m.: Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Chairman of the CHP, is currently visiting the earthquake areas in Turkey. In the Hatay region, he renewed his criticism of the government: “Erdogan is responsible. His government has not prepared the country for an earthquake in the last 20 years. His policies got us into this situation.” For this reason, a political alliance with the AKP is inconceivable for him, even in the face of a catastrophe like this, said Kılıçdaroğlu.

Earthquake in Turkey: Erdogan speaks of the “plan of fate”

+++ 6.45 p.m.: After the earthquake in Turkey, Erdogan again had to criticize the government’s work. During his visit to Hatay, the Turkish President said: “Of course there are deficits. You can see the conditions very clearly.” But it is also not possible “to be prepared for such an earthquake,” he added. In another video circulating on Twitter, Erdogan calls the earthquake a “plan of fate”.

+++ 5.30 p.m.: Erdogan has arrived in Hatay during his visit to Turkey’s earthquake zones. The province is considered a stronghold of the opposition party CHP. Once there, the Turkish President addressed his critics. “Some dishonorable people make false claims and slanders, such as that they could not see any soldiers, gendarmerie or police in Hatay.” He will not allow “they to badmouth our security forces,” Erdogan told Turkish media.

Earthquake in Turkey: Erdogan government restricts Twitter rights

Update from Wednesday, February 8th, 5:10 p.m.: While Erdogan is traveling through the earthquake area in Turkey, his government is apparently restricting the Use of the social media platform Twitter a. A state authority has taken appropriate steps to prevent “posts on the Internet and criminal activities through these posts”. This was confirmed by the President’s communications office.

First report from Wednesday, February 8, 3:00 p.m.: Kahramanmaras – The death toll is still rising after the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. More than 10,000 victims have been confirmed. Two days after the disaster, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also arrived in the crisis area. The Turkish President promised financial support to the affected people in the provincial capital of Kahramanmaras. According to Erdogan, more than 8,500 people died in Turkey alone.

In Kahramanmaras, Erdogan showed himself close to the people. In images released by the state news agency Anadolu Ajansı, the Turkish President can be seen listening to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey. The city in southern Anatolia, which has a population of more than 600,000, is considered the stronghold of Erdogan’s party, the AKP.

Earthquake in Turkey: Opposition criticizes Erdogan

Elsewhere, criticism of Erdogan after the earthquake in Turkey is sharper. The Turkish opposition leader accused Erdogan personally of failure. “If anyone is primarily responsible for this course of events, it’s Erdogan,” said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the largest opposition party CHP. The AKP leader failed to prepare the country for an earthquake of this magnitude during his 20-year rule.

Erdogan himself also admitted to problems when he first appeared in the earthquake area. One day after the quake, many affected regions complained about the lack of or only sluggish help in rescuing those who were buried. According to the President of Turkey, however, these problems were overcome and the situation was under control on the second day.

Erdogan plans further visits after earthquake in Turkey

After his visit to Kahramanmaras, President Erdogan has planned further visits to the earthquake area. According to the ARD– “Tagesschau” he even travels to the province of Hatay. Also the Turkish channel Habertürk reports on a planned visit by Erdogan to the stronghold of the opposition party CHP. Around three months before the Turkish elections, Erdogan would have to reckon with a less friendly reception there.

So far, however, it is apparently not clear when Erdogan will visit Hatay, and if at all. There is no official confirmation. However, Turkish media are reporting on the President’s plan to visit all other cities affected by the earthquake in Turkey in the course of the week. (dil/dpa)