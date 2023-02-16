“Unfortunately Angelo Zen’s lifeless body was found“. Thus the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, announces the news of the discovery of the body of thebusinessman from Veneto who disappeared in Turkey since the day of the devastating earthquake on February 6th.

“We have already proceeded to inform the family and through our Embassy in Turkey to start the procedures for returning the body to Italy. I cling to the pain of his loved ones”, adds the head of Italian diplomacy in his tweet.