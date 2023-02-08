Rescue teams continue to work in Turkey and Syria to find survivors and extract more bodies from the rubble on February 8, following two days of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake and aftershocks that hit the region. The joint number of deaths in the last hours rose to more than 11,200 and may continue to rise. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the affected area on Wednesday amid criticism of the authorities’ response and Syria activated the EU’s civil protection mechanism.

Time is running out to find life under the rubble in Turkey and Syria.

Under-resourced rescue teams are accelerating their efforts in the two countries to remove more bodies and possible survivors from under the thousands of buildings collapsed by the catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6 and multiple aftershocks.

In the midst of his efforts, The number of people killed in the two nations rose to 11,224 this February 8th. Most of them on Turkish soil, where specifically the authorities register 8,754 human losses, while in Syria the deaths currently stand at 2,470.

But experts warn that the death toll will continue to rise amid the difficult situation for survivors, many of whom say essential help has yet to arrive.

“Where are the tents, where are the food trucks? (…) Here we have not seen any distribution of food, unlike previous disasters in our country. We survived the earthquake, but here we will die of hunger or cold,” he said. Melek, 64, in the city of Antakya, in southern Turkey.

Some exhausted men are seen on the rubble of collapsed buildings, in Aleppo, Syria, Tuesday, February 7, 2023. © Omar Sanadiki/AP

In the midst of the low temperatures, the majority of people in the disaster area woke up for the second consecutive day on the streets or in their cars. They fear returning to their homes in buildings heavily shaken by the earthquake, the deadliest on Turkish soil since 1999, when a quake left between 17,000 and 18,000 people dead.

The quake also becomes the deadliest in more than a decade after the 2011 Japan earthquake that triggered a tsunami and killed around 20,000 people.

Erdogan visits the disaster zone in Turkey

At a time when anger is growing for what those affected consider a slow response by the authorities, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the last hours in the city of Pazarcik, the epicenter of the earthquake, located in Hatay, the province most damaged by the earthquake. His first visit to the area since the disaster.

There Erdogan acknowledged that his country had “problems with the response” to the earthquake, but noted that it was a temporary situation and that operations “have returned to normal.”

“The first day we had some problems, but the second and today the situation is under control (…) We had some problems at the airports and highways, but we are better today. We’ll be better tomorrow and later. We still have some problems with fuel, but we will also overcome them,” said the president, after touring the tents set up by the Authority for Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with people after a fatal earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, on February 8, 2023. © Turkish Presidency/Via Reuters

With the sound of ambulance sirens in the background, the Turkish president also addressed the citizens to ask them to pay attention only to the information from the authorities and ignore what he called “provocateurs”, at a time when thousands of people lament the lack of resources and prompt attention from officials.

A “crisis upon multiple crises”; Syria activates EU civil protection mechanism

In neighboring Syria the picture is similar. The survivors remain in uncertainty, while the death toll continues to rise.

In this country, tremors toppled thousands of buildings and sowed more misery in a region devastated by the 12-year civil war and accompanying refugee crisis.

Millions of Syrians call Turkey home and the affected area in the country officially run by Bashar al-Assad is divided between government-controlled territory and the last opposition-controlled enclave of the country, where millions rely on humanitarian aid.

Up to 23 million people could be affected in the quake-ravaged region, said Adelheid Marschang, senior emergency officer at the World Health Organization, calling the current situation a “crisis within multiple crises.”

Cold temperatures in Syria threaten to further complicate rescue efforts after the earthquake that hit the country. © Khalil Ashawi / Reuters

However, the devastation spreads across several cities and towns, some isolated by the ongoing conflict. The voices that cried among the piles of rubble have been silenced and despair grows among those who still wait for help.

This Wednesday, two days after the catastrophic earthquake, the country activated the civil protection mechanism of the European Union EU, said the head of crisis management of the European Commission, Janez Lenarcic.

It is a device established in 2001 to act when an emergency exceeds the capacities of a country, not only in Europe but in other continents, for which reason you can request the help of the program.

In this way, Lenaric stressed that member states are urged to contribute with the assistance requested by Syria.

“Miracles” among the ruins

Amid the desolation and death that blankets Turkey and Syria, some people were rescued alive more than 54 hours after being under the ruins.

At dawn on February 8, emergency teams rescued a 3-year-old boy, identified as Arif Kaan. He was under a collapsed apartment building in Kahramanmaras, close to the epicenter.

With his lower body trapped under concrete slabs and twisted rebar, emergency crews placed a blanket over his torso to protect him from the subzero temperatures, while they carefully cut through the rubble, mindful of the possibility of causing another collapse. He was finally able to be removed from the place.

The boy’s father, Ertugrul Kisi, who had been rescued earlier, sobbed as his son was released and carried away in an ambulance.

“For now, the name of hope in Kahramanmaras is Arif Kaan,” a Turkish television reporter said while broadcasting the dramatic rescue.

تSearch and rescue operations continue in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the Syrian city of Bisniyeh on February 7, 2023. © ©Reuters

A few hours later, rescuers pulled Betul Edis, a 10-year-old girl, from the wreckage of her home in the town of Adiyaman. Amid applause from onlookers, her grandfather kissed her and spoke softly to her as they loaded her into an ambulance.

Like them, other people were also found alive, including a family in northwestern Syria, the hardest-hit area of ​​the country.

“A true miracle, the voices of joy reach the sky, an entire family is rescued from under the rubble of their house in the town of Besanya, in the west of Idlib,” the White Helmets said in a video broadcast on the night of Tuesday, February 7.

Despite the lack of resources, the magnitude of the tragedy, and the low temperatures, hundreds of workers on both sides of the border continue to work against the clock, hoping to find life in the midst of one of the darkest chapters in both countries. .

With Reuters, AP and EFE