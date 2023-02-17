Twelve days after the earthquake that left nearly 41,000 dead in Turkey, the images of desolation are increasingly moving. In the midst of the devastation and when the options of finding more people alive are exhausted, the eyes are directed towards the drama lived by the survivors who were left without their homes.

The AFP agency compiled some stories from survivors in the areas most affected by the natural phenomenon.

Since the earthquake destroyed her home in northwest Syria, Suzanne Abdullah, a schoolteacher, has been camping with nine other members of her family in a small truck a stone’s throw from what used to be home. “Ten of us piled into that truck. We slept sitting up,” explains the 42-year-old woman, her head wrapped in a woolen scarf to protect herself from the cold.

The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, leaving more than 40,000 dead, devastated the small town of Jandairis, on the Turkish border. Suzanne found no other refuge than her mother-in-law’s truck, installed in the middle of the ruins on a street where almost no buildings remained standing. Inside, seven children -his and her sister-in-law’s- have breakfast with jam, curdled milk and olives.

Suzanne’s 14-month-old baby sleeps in a makeshift hammock that she made from a blanket that hangs from the ceiling. “Our situation is very difficult, especially because I have a baby. This morning his hand was numb from the cold and I put it in the sun to warm it up,” explains this mother.

“We need a roof, we need help for these little children,” he adds. The family piled mattresses and blankets on top of the truck.

The earthquake caused more than 3,600 deaths throughout Syria, according to a still provisional balance. Up to 5.3 million people are at risk of homelessness in Syria after the disaster, a senior UN official warned just days after the quake.

At the other end of the city, Abdel Rahman Haji Ahmad, a 47-year-old retired civil servant, built a large tent with his neighbors in front of the ruins of their houses. The women and children sleep there at night, while the men stay outside. “There is no water, no electricity, no hygiene. The situation is catastrophic throughout the city,” says this man with a gray beard. Of his house, all that remains is a multicolored rug and a blanket that hangs in the ruins.

In the makeshift tent, hastily erected with tarps and blankets in a rubble-strewn alley, the man hugs his daughter, surrounded by other neighborhood children. “We don’t think about the future. All we want is tarpaulins to put up two new stores, and then we’ll see,” he says.

In the affected areas, many families continue to sleep in their cars. Others have taken refuge in schools or mosques, or are sleeping in the open air, under the olive trees.. Kawthar al Shaqih, 63, chose to settle in a reception center on the outskirts of Jandairis with her children and grandchildren. She had already been forced to leave her home in Homs, a city in central Syria, for the first time due to intense fighting between rebels and the Bashar al-Assad regime in 2012.

Many of the inhabitants of northwestern Syria, under the control of the rebel formations, are displaced persons who arrived from other regions of the country as the regime regained control. In one of the white tents that line the olive trees, he arranges the blankets and mattresses on the ground. “We don’t know where to go so we stay here, in the cold,” confesses this woman who says she slept in the street the first days after the earthquake. “The situation is unbearable, we don’t know what to do. We don’t have money to buy a bottle of water. We only have divine mercy,” he sums up.

*With information from the AFP agency

