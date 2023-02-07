At least 6,300 people have been killed and nearly 26,000 injured in Turkey and Syria due to the two devastating earthquakes on Monday, while rescue efforts continue with fears that there are still hundreds or thousands of people trapped under the rubble.

(Follow live: Earthquake in Turkey and Syria live: death toll rises to 6,300)

In Turkey, where the earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 had their epicenter, the official count already speaks of 3,549 deaths and 22,000 injuries.

So far, the rescue teams They have been able to get some 8,000 people alive from the rubble of the thousands of buildings that have collapsed.

(Read: Woman gives birth amid the rubble, after devastating earthquake in Syria)

Aerial image of Hatay, one of the provinces devastated by the earthquake. Photo: EFE/EPA/NECATI SAVAS

Faced with this catastrophe, the Turkish government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a three-month state of emergency in the ten affected provinces.

During the morning of Tuesday, people continued to be located in several of the ten provinces in the southeast of Turkey most affected by the disaster.

In Syria, immersed in a civil war for more than a decade, the information on victims comes, on the one hand, from the government of Bashar al-Assad and, on the other, from the last enclave of the country controlled by the opposition, surrounded by government forces. supported by Russia.

In Turkey, the Government has reported that some 50,000 people are collaborating in the rescue efforts and, in addition, more than 2,700 rescuers from 65 countries have arrived or are on their way to the most affected areas.

(Also: Turkey and Syria earthquake: what caused the destructive quake?)

Photo: EFE/EPA/NECATI SAVAS

The low temperatures and the snow in the area, where there are also mountainous territories that are difficult to access, complicate the rescue tasks.

Two Iraqi, one Iranian, one Algerian and one Russian planes loaded with supplies for those affected by the earthquake have also arrived in Syria, the first shipments of international aid received by the Syrian government to deal with the disaster, the official news agency reported on Tuesday. of Syrian news SANA.

The Turkish authorities have managed to rehouse some 380,000 people in public buildings, and have organized the transfer of injured people by air and by boat to other provinces.

(You may be interested in: The top six of the strongest earthquakes that have been recorded in Colombia)

Already before the earthquakes, Syria suffered its worst humanitarian crisis since the outbreak of the revolts against Damascus in 2011 and the subsequent start of the war, with 90% of the population plunged into poverty, shortages of basic products and millions of displaced people.

Aerial image of Hatay, one of the provinces devastated by the earthquake. See also Israel will retain the body of a well-known Palestinian prisoner who died of cancer Photo: EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

In addition, the controlled evacuation of the affected provinces, where some 13 million people live, has begun.

The Turkish government has allocated 12.1 million euros (13.3 million dollars) in urgent funds for the ten most affected provinces.

According to Afad, Turkey’s emergency agency, the affected area is about 110,000 square kilometers.

Erdogan assured yesterday that these earthquakes represent the biggest disaster suffered by the country since the 1939 earthquake in Erzincan, in eastern Turkey, which left more than 32,000 dead and caused a tsunami in the Black Sea, located about 160 kilometers from the epicenter. .

Aerial image of Hatay, one of the provinces devastated by the earthquake. Photo: EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

The Head of State decreed this Monday seven days of national mourningl, and schools in the affected provinces have been closed for a week.

In addition, all sports competitions have been suspended until further notice.

This is how the rescue goes in Syria

“Time is running out”, This is what the White Helmets say, a rescue group operating in opposition-held areas of Syria and leading earthquake relief efforts in the northwestern provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.

The rescue teams continue to work against the clock to find survivors more than 24 hours after the initial earthquake that hit five provinces in northwestern Syria early Monday morning, and was followed by several aftershocks, also with an epicenter in neighboring Turkey.

🇸🇾 | CATASTROPHE IN SYRIA: The joy of civil protection and civilians to get two girls alive from the rubble of their destroyed house in northern Syria. pic.twitter.com/mLgrKkGYqJ – Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) February 7, 2023

The White Helmets are in charge of helping the victims in the areas of Idlib and Aleppo controlled by the Syrian opposition, while in the regions controlled by the Government of Bashar al Asad the response plan depends on the Damascus authorities.

Throughout the country, counting the areas in the hands of different actors, the number of deaths this morning exceeds 1,700 and the number of injured stands at more than 3,500, among forecasts that the number will increase with the passing of the hours while they continue in emergency operations are underway.

EFE