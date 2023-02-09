I am more than 21,000 victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey, 17,674 confirmed by the authorities in Ankara, the remaining 3,377 in Syrian territory, from where the information comes in a more fragmented manner. «It’s the disaster of the century», the words used to describe the tragedy by the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which continues its journey in the ten provinces battered by the earthquake. Erdogan reiterates that all the citizens involved will have their homes “quickly”, no one will be left “without shelter or without accommodation”, but tensions are growing for the rescue delays. To the disaster for the loss of human lives is added the economic one: according to the rating agency Fitch it could reach 4 billion dollars or more.

At the moment in Turkey, together with the local Civil Protection, around 6,500 rescuers from 56 countries around the world and members of 16 international organizations are working in the areas affected by the earthquake. “In the next few hours teams from 19 other countries will arrive», announced the Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu. Under the rubble remains the hope of still finding someone one life. A 2-year-old boy was rescued in Hatay, extracted alive 80 hours after the earthquake.

Among the people who are missing, confirms the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, there are seven Italian citizens. The entrepreneur from Veneto Angelo Zan and a family of Syrian origin with Italian citizenship, three adults and three minors, “of whom there is no more news”.

The situation is even more complex in Syria, in a territory divided between the part controlled by the forces of President Basar al-Assad and those in the hands of the rebels. In the latter, the aid convoys of the United Nations arrive in fits and starts as they can only pass through the Bab al-Hawa crossing, the only one through which theUN access to the area of ​​north-western Syria. The country also fears a further disaster due to the flooding of the village of Tlool in the Salqin region, an area controlled by the rebels, due to damage to part of the Afrin dam.

To know more

The interview – Bishop Audo: “In Aleppo people sleep in cars in freezing temperatures, sanctions are lifted to facilitate aid”

How to donate – Mirror of the Times Foundation for the people of Syria and Turkey

Earthquake in Turkey, among the survivors of Khanramanmaras trying to start again from the rubble

