What is known about the earthquake in Turkey and Syria?

At 2:00 p.m., this is the balance of the earthquake:

More than 1,600 dead. The earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale has caused at least 1,014 deaths and 5,383 injuries in Turkey, according to the authorities of this country. In Syria there have been more than 371 deaths and at least 1,089 injuries in government-controlled areas, and 221 fatalities and 419 injuries in the rebel-held northwestern area.

The authorities fear that the death toll is higher. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has acknowledged that the death toll is likely to rise considerably and has described the quake as the worst tragedy since the great Erzincan earthquake in 1939. “We don’t know how many victims there will be, but Efforts are focused on searching the rubble of the affected buildings in the earthquake zone”, he added. The Syrian authorities and the Syrian rebels have also said that the death toll will unfortunately be higher than it is right now. The same has been stated by the World Health Organization.

Some 3,000 buildings demolished in both countries. The Turkish authorities have stated that there are also 2,824 collapsed buildings due to the quake. In Syria there are still no clear figures, but the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the country has stated that in the north-west of the country, an area largely controlled by rebels, there are at least 170 damaged buildings.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.8 and that occurred at 4:17 local time. The epicenter of the earthquake, which lasted about 30 seconds at around 4:17 local time (2:17 in mainland Spain), was the province of Kahramanmaras, some 600 kilometers southeast of the Turkish capital, Ankara, in the area where the plate Anatolian tectonics make contact with the Arabian plate. It occurred at a depth of seven kilometers, and, according to the Kandilli Observatory of the Bosphorus University (Istanbul), it was a magnitude 7.7, which has been raised to 7.8 by the US Geological Survey.

A second earthquake collapses new buildings. A second earthquake, independent of the first, had a magnitude of between 7.5 and 7.6 around 1:30 p.m. local time according to various institutes in Turkey. According to the Kandilli Observatory in Istanbul, it has occurred at a depth of five kilometers, with its epicenter in Ekinozu, a town in the province of Kahramanmaras, about 100 kilometers north of where the one occurred this morning. This new earthquake has caused damage to some roads near the epicenter, including a tunnel, and has caused the collapse of several buildings in various locations that had been damaged in the previous earthquake.

The EU sends 10 rescue teams to Turkey. The European Union has reported that 13 Member States have offered search and rescue teams to assist in rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria. Brussels has reported the rapid mobilization of 10 units from Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania to support first responders on the ground in the first tasks, according to spokesman Balazs Ujvari in the round. of the Commission’s daily press. (THE COUNTRY)