The hope of finding more survivors was fading this Thursday in the areas affected by the powerful earthquake in Turkey and Syria, one of the deadliest in decades in the region, with more than 21,000 deaths.

Rescue teams continue to search for thousands of people suspected of being trapped in the rubble, but optimism wanes in the face of freezing temperatures and the 72-hour deadline considered crucial to saving lives.

The new balance based on official and medical data is 17,674 deaths in

Turkey and 3,377 in Syria, raising the overall balance to 21,051 dead. Experts believe that the balance will increase.

Turkish media describe it as “the tragedy of the century”, since Monday’s one surpassed what happened in Marmara in 1999, when another earthquake of magnitude 7.4 caused more than 17,000 deaths. In addition, it could exceed that of 1939, when a shock killed 33,000 people in Erzincan.

To this we must add the economic losses, which according to the Fitch rating agency can probably “exceed 2,000 million dollars” and “could reach $4 billion or more.”

The World Bank announced this Thursday that it will contribute 1,780 million dollars to

Turkey to help with relief and recovery efforts, while the United States on Thursday announced an initial package of $85 million for emergency aid.

More than 21,000 died after the strong earthquake on Monday.

Some 23 million people are “potentially at risk, including some five million vulnerable people”, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which fears a serious health crisis, with diseases such as cholera, which would cause even more damage than Earthquake. The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Thursday that he is traveling to Syria.

Almost at the same time, the United Nations announced that the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Services Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, would go to the affected areas this weekend.

rescue work

In the Turkish city of Antakya, survivors searched for their deceased relatives among body bags deposited in a parking lot converted into a makeshift morgue.

The 7.8 magnitude quake struck early Monday morning while many people were still asleep in this region where many have already suffered loss and displacement due to Syria’s civil war.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, urged the Security Council on Thursday to authorize the opening of new border points between

Turkey and Syria to deliver UN humanitarian aid to earthquake victims.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that a first aid convoy to the rebel areas of northwestern Syria entered through the Bab al-Hawa border post on Thursday, according to the UN and an official there. The delivery includes blankets, mattresses, tents and basic relief items to cover the needs of at least 5,000 people.

Rescue operations in Turkey after the earthquake on Monday.

On the other side of the border, discontent is growing at the authorities’ reaction to the earthquake, which, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself admitted on Wednesday, had “deficiencies.”

Many survivors had to search for food and shelter on their own. With no rescue teams in several areas, some watched helplessly as their trapped relatives called for help until their voices trailed off.

The cold aggravates the situation. Although with temperatures of -5ºC, thousands of families in Gaziantep spent the night in cars or tents, unable to return to their homes or too afraid to do so.

AFP