Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: footballer found alive in rubble

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in World
Earthquake in Turkey: the images of the devastating earthquake that leaves more than a thousand deadTurkey lives a day of anxiety after the devastating earthquake that shook that country on Monday. The death toll from the telluric movement already leaves at least 1,400 dead and 6,000 injured.

More than 5,000 dead while rescue work progresses in low temperatures and snow.

At least 5,000 people have died and another 25,000 have been injured in
Turkey and Syria due to the two devastating earthquakes Monday as rescue efforts continue with fears there are still hundreds or thousands of people trapped under the rubble.

Despite the fact that more than 30 hours have passed since the first earthquake, on Tuesday morning people continued to be found alive in several of the ten provinces in the southeast of Turkey most affected by the disaster.

(You can read: Woman gives birth amid the rubble, after devastating earthquake in Syria).

Turkish President speaks to the Nation

He Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency on Tuesday. for a period of three months in the ten southeastern provinces hit by a devastating earthquake that left thousands dead. “We decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that our work [de rescate] can be carried out quickly,” Erdogan said in remarks broadcast on television.

Ghanaian footballer Atsu found alive in rubble

The international with Ghana and former Malaga player Christian Atsu was found alive among the rubble after the earthquake that has caused more than 5,000 deaths in
Turkey and in Syria, the Ghanaian ambassador to Turkey confirmed on Tuesday.

In Turkey, where the earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 had their epicenter, the official count already speaks of 3,432 deaths and 21,000 injuries. So far, rescue teams have been able to pull some 8,000 people alive from the rubble of the thousands of buildings that have collapsed.

In Syria, immersed in a civil war for more than a decade, the information on victims comes, on the one hand, from the Government of Bashar al Asaand, on the other, the last enclave of the country controlled by the opposition, surrounded by government forces backed by Russia. The total count indicates that in this country 1,552 people have died and another 3,549 have been injured.

Rescue work progresses

In Turkey, the government has reported that more than 25,000 people are collaborating in the rescue tasks and, in addition, more than 2,700 rescuers from 65 countries have arrived or are on their way to the most affected areas. The low temperatures and the snow in the area, where there are also mountainous territories that are difficult to access, complicate the rescue tasks.

Also Two Iraqi and one Iranian planes loaded with supplies for those affected by the earthquake have arrived in Syria. the first shipments of international aid received by the Syrian government to deal with the disaster, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

Diyarbakır is a city in the southeast of Turkey.

Earthquake survivors take refuge in public buildings.

They allocate funds for the emergency

The Turkish government has allocated 12.1 million euros (13.3 million dollars) in urgent funds for the ten most affected provinces. According to Afad, Turkey’s emergency agency, the affected area is about 110,000 square kilometers.

The head of state yesterday decreed seven days of national mourning, and schools in the affected provinces have been closed for a week. In addition, all sports competitions have been suspended until further notice.

The biggest disaster suffered by the country since the 1939 earthquake

He Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganassured yesterday that these earthquakes represent the biggest disaster suffered by the country since the 1939 earthquake in Erzincan, in eastern Turkey, which left more than 32,000 dead and caused a tsunami in the Black Sea, located about 160 kilometers from the epicenter .

