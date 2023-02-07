Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: footballer found alive in rubble

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
More than 5,000 dead while rescue work progresses in low temperatures and snow.
At least 5,000 people have died and another 25,000 have been injured in
Turkey and Syria due to the two devastating earthquakes Monday as rescue efforts continue with fears there are still hundreds or thousands of people trapped under the rubble.
Despite the fact that more than 30 hours have passed since the first earthquake, on Tuesday morning people continued to be found alive in several of the ten provinces in the southeast of Turkey most affected by the disaster.
(You can read: Woman gives birth amid the rubble, after devastating earthquake in Syria).
🇹🇷 | CATASTROPHE IN TURKEY: Turkish President Erdogan in a message to the nation:
– 3,549 people have lost their lives.
– 22,168 people are injured.
– “Our greatest consolation is that more than 8,000 people have been rescued.” pic.twitter.com/IZzMW53s5r
– Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) February 7, 2023
Turkish President speaks to the Nation
He Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency on Tuesday. for a period of three months in the ten southeastern provinces hit by a devastating earthquake that left thousands dead. “We decided to declare a state of emergency to ensure that our work [de rescate] can be carried out quickly,” Erdogan said in remarks broadcast on television.
Ghanaian footballer Atsu found alive in rubble
The international with Ghana and former Malaga player Christian Atsu was found alive among the rubble after the earthquake that has caused more than 5,000 deaths in
Turkey and in Syria, the Ghanaian ambassador to Turkey confirmed on Tuesday.
Four arrested in Turkey for spreading “provocative” messages
The four people were arrested for sharing “provocative messages to generate fear and panic,” the police said in a statement, without detailing their content. Further investigations are underway on social media, she added. Digital platforms are full of messages criticizing the lack of commitment of the rescue services in their areas, especially Hatay.
In Turkey, where the earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 had their epicenter, the official count already speaks of 3,432 deaths and 21,000 injuries. So far, rescue teams have been able to pull some 8,000 people alive from the rubble of the thousands of buildings that have collapsed.
In Syria, immersed in a civil war for more than a decade, the information on victims comes, on the one hand, from the Government of Bashar al Asaand, on the other, the last enclave of the country controlled by the opposition, surrounded by government forces backed by Russia. The total count indicates that in this country 1,552 people have died and another 3,549 have been injured.
🇹🇷 | DISASTER IN TURKEY: A 3-year-old baby has just been rescued from the rubble in Malatya, one of the epicenters of the earthquake in Turkey.pic.twitter.com/dp2ADsmonG
– Alert News 24 (@AlertaNews24) February 7, 2023
Rescue work progresses
In Turkey, the government has reported that more than 25,000 people are collaborating in the rescue tasks and, in addition, more than 2,700 rescuers from 65 countries have arrived or are on their way to the most affected areas. The low temperatures and the snow in the area, where there are also mountainous territories that are difficult to access, complicate the rescue tasks.
Also Two Iraqi and one Iranian planes loaded with supplies for those affected by the earthquake have arrived in Syria. the first shipments of international aid received by the Syrian government to deal with the disaster, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.
The Turkish authorities have managed to rehouse some 380,000 people in public buildings, and have organized the transfer of injured people by air and by boat to other provinces. In addition, the controlled evacuation of the affected provinces, where some 13 million people live, has begun.
They allocate funds for the emergency
The Turkish government has allocated 12.1 million euros (13.3 million dollars) in urgent funds for the ten most affected provinces. According to Afad, Turkey’s emergency agency, the affected area is about 110,000 square kilometers.
The head of state yesterday decreed seven days of national mourning, and schools in the affected provinces have been closed for a week. In addition, all sports competitions have been suspended until further notice.
The biggest disaster suffered by the country since the 1939 earthquake
He Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganassured yesterday that these earthquakes represent the biggest disaster suffered by the country since the 1939 earthquake in Erzincan, in eastern Turkey, which left more than 32,000 dead and caused a tsunami in the Black Sea, located about 160 kilometers from the epicenter .
