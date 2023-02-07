Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: footballer found alive in rubble

At least 5,000 people have died and another 25,000 have been injured in

Turkey and Syria due to the two devastating earthquakes Monday as rescue efforts continue with fears there are still hundreds or thousands of people trapped under the rubble.

Despite the fact that more than 30 hours have passed since the first earthquake, on Tuesday morning people continued to be found alive in several of the ten provinces in the southeast of Turkey most affected by the disaster.

