The victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria are almost 40 thousand. The numbers and estimates are increasing dramatically by the hour. At the same time, saving the time of the rescuers is marked by incredible rescues, still a week after the first quake.

Saves after 140 hours

As in the case of the 7-month-old baby who survived 140 hours in the tomb that his home in Antakya has become. Or last night’s rescue of Hatay’s 50-year-old. Among others, after more than 140 hours, a 10-year-old girl in southern Turkey, another 8-year-old in Adiyaman province, and a 35-year-old in Hatay province came to light, despite a six-story building falling on him. And others, who emerge from hell asking if it is true that they are still alive.

Erdogan arrests 100 builders

For his part, the Turkish president gave the impression of wanting to blame fate, because “these catastrophes have always happened and are part of the plan of destiny”, but on the other hand he has already identified those responsible for those thousands of victims and buildings razed to the ground. The Turkish authorities have in fact arrested more than 100 builders in the 10 provinces affected by the earthquake on charges of violating the country’s building regulations. Erdogan, who is preparing for national elections, has promised to start reconstruction within weeks. The opposition leaders are not there and launch an old accusation against him but now more relevant than ever: he has not enforced building regulations.

Desperate situation in Syria

Meanwhile, a different war is being fought in Syria, and the situation is considered more desperate: the earthquake hit the north-west of the country controlled by the rebels, where 90% of the population, about 4 million people, already depended on aid. Now that very aid is in short supply. A UN spokesman said that aid to the earthquake victims from regions controlled by the Syrian government and directed towards the territory held by the opposition has been blocked by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Hts). An HTS source in Idlib said no shipments from government-controlled areas would be allowed.

