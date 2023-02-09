The death toll from the powerful earthquakes that Turkey and Syria experienced on Monday exceeded 12,000 on Wednesday. According to the authorities, 9,057 deaths occurred in Turkey and 2,992 in Syria, while rescue efforts continue to find survivors among the rubble.

In addition, In the two countries hit by the disaster, there are also more than 58,000 injured, many with fractures and serious cuts.

In Turkey, a total of 6,444 buildings in ten southeastern provinces collapsed due to strong earthquakes, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who on Wednesday acknowledged that the authorities initially had some problems in the rescue efforts.

“The first day there were some problems, but the second and today (Wednesday) things are under control. We will start removing the rubble and our goal is to rebuild the houses in Kahramanmaras and the other affected cities within a year,” he promised. .

Besides, Erdogan announced financial aid for the victims in the amount of 10,000 Turkish liras (495 euros/530 dollars) per person affected.

For its part, in Syria, immersed in a civil war for more than a decade, the information on victims and those affected comes, on the one hand, from the government of Bashar al-Assad and, on the other, from the last enclave of the country controlled by the opposition, surrounded by Russian-backed government forces.

So far, 1,262 people have been killed and another 2,285 injured in Damascus-controlled areas, while another 1,730 have died and 2,850 have been injured in opposition areas.

“The number is expected to increase considerably due to the presence of hundreds of families under the rubble of the destroyed houses. Our teams continue with the rescue operations amid the difficult circumstances,” said the White Helmets rescue group, which operates in opposition areas.

In areas controlled by Damascus, almost 300,000 people have been forced to leave their homes as a result of the earthquakes, while the Government of Al Asad opened a total of 180 shelters to accommodate those affected and deployed 157 mobile units to the most affected provinces.

For two days and nights since the magnitude 7.8 quake, thousands of first responders worked in freezing temperatures to find survivors under collapsed buildings on both sides of the border.

The head of the Turkish Red Crescent, Kerem Kinik, warned that the first 72 hours were critical in the rescue efforts, but noted that they were hampered by “severe weather conditions.”

Even so, emergency workers were able to save several children found under a collapsed block on Wednesday in Turkey’s hard-hit Hatay province, where entire municipalities have disappeared.

“Suddenly we heard voices… Immediately we heard the voices of three people at the same time,” said lifeguard Alperen Cetinkaya. “We expect more from them…the chances of getting people out here alive are very high,” he added.WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said time was running out for the thousands of injured and missing in the rubble.

As the hours go by, frustration and anger also grows at the scant aid that reaches some areas located in difficult-to-reach areas or affected by geopolitical conflicts in the area.

Aid to Syria is a sensitive issue for many Western countries. Although sanctioned by Brussels, Bashar al-Assad’s government sent a formal request for help to the European Union, said Janez Lenarcic, the community’s emergency management commissioner. For now, Syria is mainly counting on the help of Russia, its ally.

The European Union (EU) convened a conference of international donors for early March to mobilize funds in support of the people of Turkey and Syria affected by the earthquake.

The President of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, and the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson -whose country is chairing the Council of the EU this semester-, announced in a statement their intention to organize this conference in Brussels, in coordination with the Turkish authorities.

The event will be open to EU Member States, neighboring countries, UN members, international financial institutions and other interested parties. Its objective will be to coordinate the response of donors and raise resources in support of the recovery and care of the affected people.

