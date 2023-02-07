Nfter the severe earthquakes in the Turkish-Syrian border area with thousands of deaths, many more people are suspected to be under the rubble. Thousands of buildings collapsed and more than 5,000 people died, according to Wednesday morning. According to previous information, more than 23,500 people were injured in southern Turkey and northern Syria. Numerous countries promised support, and aid teams from Germany also set off on Monday.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), up to 23 million people could be affected. An overview of the affected areas in both countries shows that “potentially 23 million people” are exposed to the consequences of the quake, including five million people who are already particularly vulnerable, said senior WHO representative Adelheid Marschang on Tuesday in Geneva.

Temperatures in the disaster area are around freezing. Many people cannot return to their homes because they have collapsed or it would be too dangerous to return given the numerous aftershocks. According to the aid organization Care, an impending snowstorm could significantly aggravate the situation in the earthquake areas. Many roads are impassable. Among other things, Turkey asked its NATO partners for three field hospitals suitable for extreme weather conditions and personnel to set them up.

According to the UN, the devastating earthquakes in Syria mainly affected people who were already living without protection under disastrous conditions. Many internally displaced persons who lived in dilapidated accommodation before the disaster had to spend the night outdoors in snow and freezing temperatures, as a spokeswoman for the UN refugee agency UNHCR told the German Press Agency on Tuesday morning. “With the many aftershocks and tremors, people were afraid to stay in their homes.”

Too few emergency shelters, blankets and warm clothes

Some of the affected areas are also remote and difficult to access. Among other things, there is not enough emergency shelter, blankets and warm clothing for the earthquake victims. Around 6.8 million internally displaced persons live in the civil war country.

The situation is also dramatic in Hatay in southern Turkey, where the power went out, an eyewitness reported on Tuesday to the German Press Agency. Help is urgently needed. The petrol stations were out of gas and there was no bread to buy. The electricity also failed in the neighboring province of Osmaniye, said a reporter from the broadcaster CNN Türk.

A major fire broke out in the port of the southern Turkish city of Iskenderun on Tuesday. Burning containers could be seen in pictures. Black smoke rose into the sky over the harbor. The newspaper “Hürriyet” reported that the fire broke out the day before the earthquake for reasons that are still unclear. Containers fell and caught fire. As the state news agency Anadolu reports, a coast guard ship is helping to extinguish the fire.