by our correspondent Niccolò Zancan

The Turkcell shop has fallen, the Selmas Döner Kebap lies on its side, small peasant houses have crashed into each other like playing cards. We are on the outskirts of Khanramanmaras, in Turkey, where small agricultural roads cross the connecting highway. Now people sleep in tents made from carpets and cardboard and warm up with the wood recovered in the disaster by asking for some water at the petrol station. The testimonies collected by La Stampa correspondent Niccolò Zancan.

READ THE REPORT



01:47