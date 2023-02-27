Home page World

The earth in Turkey and Syria does not come to rest. The civil protection agency AFAD reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6.

February 27 update at 3:59 p.m: After the new earthquake in Turkey on Monday, the state news agency Anadolu reported on Monday that at least one person was killed and 110 people were injured. In addition, 32 people were freed from the rubble, and two buildings are still being searched for people who have been buried. The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.5, according to the Kandilli Earthquake. The epicenter was therefore in the municipality of Yesilyurt.

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: World Bank estimates damage in Turkey at 32.4 billion euros

February 27 update at 3:33 p.m: The earthquake in Turkey and Syria, which killed more than 50,000 people, now has an official estimate of the damage from the World Bank: Property damage of 34.2 billion US dollars (around 32.4 billion euros) is said to have occurred in Turkey alone. The regions affected by the disaster have the highest poverty rate in Turkey and are also home to more than 1.7 million Syrian refugees.

The World Bank estimates that 1.25 million people have been temporarily made homeless as a result of damage to their homes or a complete building collapse. According to the report, damage to residential buildings accounts for around 18 billion US dollars (17 billion euros). 9.7 billion US dollars (9.2 billion euros) relate to non-residential buildings and 6.4 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) to infrastructure such as roads or electricity and water supply.

The report only focused on the damage in Turkey and not in Syria. That corresponds to four percent of the country’s gross domestic product in 2021, according to a report published on Monday. The cost of rebuilding could potentially be more than double. That also depends on the extent to which new building regulations are applied.

Earthquake in Turkey: Turkish football fans with solidarity action and chanting against Erdogan

Updated February 27, 3:07 p.m: Football fans reacted to the earthquake in Turkey with a solidarity campaign on Sunday. As Der Spiegel reports, fans of Beşiktaş Istanbul threw stuffed animals and toys that they had collected for the earthquake victims onto the lawn. At the same time, the names of the regions affected by the earthquake were displayed in the stadium. The action took place at 4.17 minutes – the time of the February 6 earthquake.

The earthquake in Turkey now also has a political dimension: according to reports from Die Welt, chants in the football stadium demanded the resignation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He is heavily criticized because during his tenure, several buildings were legalized that did not meet the official earthquake safety requirements and buried people under their rubble during the earthquake. In addition, there were many complaints that rescue teams had come to the crisis region too late and in too few numbers and with too little equipment. The President himself asked the people of Turkey for forgiveness on Monday.

“Due to the great destruction, the weather conditions and the damage to the infrastructure, it was not possible to work with the “desired effectiveness” in the first few days,” Erdogan said in Adiyaman on Monday. The Turkish President also asked for “a year” to heal “most of the wounds from the earthquake”. “Like every mortal, we can have flaws, flaws, and flaws.”

After new earthquake in Turkey: Mayor of Malatya Yeşilyurt reports of two buried people

Update from February 27, 2 p.m: After another aftershock in Turkey on Monday, the mayor of the city of Malatya Yeşilyurt, Mehmet Çınar, reported that at least two people were buried under the rubble. Opposite the transmitter A-Habr: “Currently I am on top of the rubble of a destroyed building. Unfortunately, people around here say that two people are under the rubble. I was told they are father and daughter.”

New earthquake shakes Turkey: in Matalya, the earth trembles with a magnitude of 5.6

Update from February 27, 12:10 p.m.: A new earthquake has shaken Turkey. According to the civil protection agency AFAD, an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale occurred in the Yesilyurt area of ​​the city of Malatya.

Authorities report one dead and nearly 70 injured. 29 buildings were destroyed in the aftershock. A Twitter video shows a residential building in the city of Malatya collapsing with full force in the earthquake. The multi-storey complex collapses. The Turkish news portal EHA Medya shared the footage from a local newspaper on Twitter.

New earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6: The Turkish disaster agency AFAD reports one dead, several buildings collapsed

The earthquake occurred at a depth of around seven kilometers and was also felt in the surrounding towns. A father and his daughter were trapped under the rubble, Yesilyurt Mayor Mehmet Cinar said on the AHaber broadcaster. Rescue teams would be on site.

After severe earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: the death toll rises to more than 50,000

First report from February 27th

Istanbul – Three weeks after the earthquake disaster in Turkey and Syria, the death toll has risen to more than 50,000. The number of deaths in Turkey has risen to 44,347, said the head of the civil protection agency Afad, Yunus Sezer, on Sunday in Ankara. 5,900 deaths were recently reported from Syria.

Severe earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: The chronology of a catastrophe on February 6, 2023

1:24 p.m. local time : 7.5 magnitude earthquake four kilometers from the town of Ekinozu, according to the United States Seismological Survey (USGS).

: 7.5 magnitude earthquake four kilometers from the town of Ekinozu, according to the United States Seismological Survey (USGS). 4:28 a.m. local time : 6.8 magnitude earthquake with epicenter in southern Turkey’s Kahramanmaras near the city of Gaziantep, 60 kilometers from the border with Syria.

: 6.8 magnitude earthquake with epicenter in southern Turkey’s Kahramanmaras near the city of Gaziantep, 60 kilometers from the border with Syria. 4:17 a.m. local time: The 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck east of Nurdagi in the Turkish province of Gaziantep and had its epicenter in southeast Turkey, near the border with Syria, according to the USGS.

Foreign search and rescue teams have mostly left the earthquake area, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. But helpers from home and abroad were still following up on clues about missing people. (ml/dpa)