More than a month after the earthquakes that devastated southeastern Turkey and caused the death of more than 47,000 peoplethe authorities of this country continue working to identify some 2,500 corpseshas estimated this Friday the Turkish coroner Ahmet Hilal.

The number of bodies still unidentified was around 2,500 last week, but thanks to DNA tests, this figure is decreasing every day, Hilal explained to NTV.

You have to open the grave to rebury

the person in a cemetery for strangers

The Turkish channel NTV detailed that most of the unidentified victims, around 1,500, are in the province of Hatay, the most affected by the tremorswhere the city of Antioch was practically completely destroyed.

In many places, rescue teams they took samples from the corpses that could not be immediately identified, either from blood or, if that was not possible, pieces of tissue, bones or teeth, before the bodies were buried, so that they could later be compared with the DNA of those searching for a missing family member Hillal said.

The authorities of this country continue working to identify some 2,500 corpses. Photo: EFE/EPA/JOAO RELVAS

There were cases, although few, in which victims were buried without first taking a sample, and then it becomes necessary to reopen the grave, he added.

According to the coroner, only in the province of Kahramanmaras, the second most affected by the earthquakes, there were 425 cases in which a grave had to be reopened. It has also happened on several occasions that a dead person was buried under a mistaken identity.

“Someone identifies a corpse as a member of the family, says for example that it is his mother and buries himself as such, but later he sees that under the rubble they find his mother’s body, and you have to open the grave to rebury the first person in a cemetery for strangers; That happens,” she added.

Earthquake damage exceeds $100,000

The material damage caused by the earthquake in Turkey “exceed $100 billion,” according to an estimate by the World Bank, the United Nations, the European Union and the Turkish government.

“It is clear that the material damage alone will amount to more than 100 billion dollars,” said Louisa Vinton, head of Turkey for the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

“The reconstruction costs and everything that will be related to building back better and greener is going to exceed this amount, obviously,” Vinton added by video link from Gaziantep, southern Turkey, during a UN press conference in Geneva.

Faced with these enormous costs, the head of UNDP expressed her “disappointment and sadness” at the lack of generosity of donors. Photo: EFE / EPA / STRINGER

Although the estimates are still based on provisional data, this amount of 100,000 million dollars will be presented at a donor conference to help rebuild to be held on March 16 in Brussels, Vinton said.

Faced with these enormous costs, the head of UNDP expressed her “disappointment and sadness” at the lack of generosity of donors.

According to official data, The earthquakes have left nearly 47,000 dead. in eleven Turkish provinces ranging from Diyarbakir, in the Kurdish part of Anatolia, to Hatay and Adana, in the Mediterranean.

Some 230,000 buildings have been destroyed or so damaged that they must be demolished immediately.

In many areas, such as Antioch, rubble removal is just beginning, so it is unknown if the death toll can still rise significantly.

SANTIAGO ANDRES VENERA SALAZAR

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from AFP and EFE