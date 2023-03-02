history

A miracle after the earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey: 23 days after the earthquake in Antakya, in the Hatay district of Turkey, a husky dog ​​named “Aleks” was pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in the south of Turkey three weeks after the terrible earthquake of magnitude 7.8 last month. The miraculous rescue was told by Expat Guide Turkey. Turkish rescue teams from Konya Seydisehir, a local municipality in central Turkey, who went to Hatay after the earthquake disaster, yesterday immediately after starting work in the rubble heard barking and managed to save Aleks. The dog was handed over to members of the Animal Rights Federation and taken to Antakya to be treated and returned to its owner.



00:45