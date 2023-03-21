In Turkey, a child took the name of “SergioMattarella” (all united). His parents chose him to be named after the President of the Italian Republic as a sign of gratitude for Italian post-earthquake aid.

The baby was born on 16 March near Antioch. The reason why his mum and dad chose such an unusual name for him, after a foreign head of state, is clear: they wanted to express gratitude to the nation they felt closest to in the days following the catastrophic earthquake. The news was given by Salvatore Piazza, a doctor from Palermo who has been working in Turin for years and who from 4 to 18 March took part in the mission to rescue the populations, organized by the Piedmont Region Maxi-emergency directed by Dr. Mario Raviolo, team leader of the field hospital Nicola Tommasoni.

The name of the Italian head of state “In our hospital – says Piazza showing the photo of the registration document of little Sergio Mattarella – a baby was born and the family said they chose that name to symbolically say thanks to all of Italy”.