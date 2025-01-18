Earthquake in the UFC one day before the first numbered event of the year. It is not the first time that a stellar fight explodes into the air a few hours before it happens, but, without a doubt, this American promoter is a true expert in solving crises in the best possible way.Arman Tsarukyanchallenger for the 155-pound (70.3 kilos) belt, is out of the fight due to a back injury, allegedly caused during the weight cut. A very big stick, because it was one of the most anticipated lawsuits in this sport.

However, Islam Makhachev, UFC lightweight champion, did not want to be left without fighting a fight, after the hard training camp carried out and all the investment that this entails. That is why, to the UFC’s offer, he emphatically said yes. And this offer has involved continuing to defend his title, but this time against the number 10 contender in the world, Renato Moicanowho was able to weigh 155 pounds, which marks the limit for being able to compete for the belt and who was already on the card in a scheduled fight against Beneil Dariush. The latter does remain without a fight. But the occasion requires it.

Thus, Islam Makhachev against Renato Moicano becomes the new ‘main event’ of UFC 311, which takes place this Saturday in Los Angeles, being the first numbered event of the year, which has two titles at stake. Otherwise, everything remains the same. Bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishbili will defend his title against Khabib’s protégé, Umar Nurmagomedov, in the co-main event. Now, yes, the ‘main card’ has a new fight, since the heavyweight fight between Jailton Almeida and Sergey Spivak rises to this sector of the card.

After this tough setback, it remains to reflect how this could affect the interests of Ilia Topuria, who wants to move up to lightweight to be able to face Makhachev in search of a double UFC belt. It is more than possible that managers could reschedule the confrontation between Makhachev and Tsarukyan for the end of the year, which would distance Topuria’s aspirations. Although they could also make the Armenian wait for having fallen a few hours before the fight, and that it would be Topuria who would get the opportunity, as long as he successfully defends his featherweight title once again.