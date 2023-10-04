Earthquake in the province of Bergamo today 4 October 2023

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 was recorded today, Wednesday 4 October 2023, 1 kilometer from Comun Nuovo, in the province of Bergamo. The earthquake was recorded byEngv with geographic coordinates (lat, lon) 45.6300, 9.6760 to a depth of 8km.

The earthquake was felt by numerous citizens who provided their testimony on social media. “First time I’ve felt an earthquake in my life, how scary! But luckily everything is fine” wrote a user on X.

And again: “How scary, a bang was heard”. Despite the scare, however, the earthquake fortunately did not cause any damage to people or things.

The earthquake in the province of Bergamo comes just over a day after the 4.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in the Campi Flegrei, followed by earthquakes of much lower intensity, where intense seismic activity has been taking place for months.

The seismic activity that has been going on for some time now is due to the rupture of the faults where the deformation of the ground is taking place due to the pressure exerted by the rising gas” he explained toHandle Roberto Isaia, of the Vesuvian Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.