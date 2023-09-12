Earthquake in the Philippines shakes the north of the country with a magnitude of 6.3: this is known

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Earthquake.
Earthquake.
The authorities reported the strong tremor with the epicenter near some islands.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 shook the waters of the Babuyan Islands, in the north of the Philippines, on Tuesdaywithout the authorities reporting possible damage or declaring a tsunami warning at the moment.
The United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activity around the world, reported that the earthquake occurred at 7:03 p.m. local time (11:03 GMT) and located it at a depth of 41 kilometers.
The inhabited areas closest to the quake are the towns of Namuac, about 73 kilometers north of the hypocenter, and Claveria, 74 kilometers north away.
The Philippines sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic and volcanic activity in which about 7,000 earthquakes are recorded every year, most of them moderate.
News in development…
EFE
