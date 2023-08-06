Earthquake in the night in northeastern China. At least 21 injured, thousands of people evacuated and over one hundred buildings collapsed are the provisional toll, according to local media, of the 5.7 magnitude quake, recorded at 2.34 local time (8.34 yesterday in Italy) in the north-east of the country, with epicenter on the border between Shandong and Hebei provinces. Local media speak of almost 20,000 people who have had to leave their homes to reach the more than 20 temporary shelters set up by the authorities.

The city closest to the epicenter is Dezhou, with a population of over 5.7 million. But the shock was felt as far as Beijing and Shanghai. After the strongest shock, about sixty aftershocks have already been recorded.