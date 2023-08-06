Earthquake in the night in northeastern China. It is at least 21 wounded, thousands of people evacuated and over a hundred buildings collapsed the provisional balance, according to local media, of the 5.7 magnitude earthquake, recorded at 2.34 local time (20.34 yesterday in Italy) in the north-east of the country, with its epicenter on the border between the provinces of Shandong and Hebei. Local media talk about nearly 20,000 people who had to leave their homes to reach the over 20 temporary shelter facilities set up by the authorities.

The city closest to the epicenter is Dezhou, with a population of over 5.7 million. But the shock was felt as far as Beijing and Shanghai. After the strongest shock, about sixty aftershocks have already been recorded.

AT LEAST 6 DEAD FROM THE HEAVY RAIN IN SHULAN

Meanwhile, at least six people have died and four others are missing, following the heavy rains that hit the area of ​​the city of Shulan.