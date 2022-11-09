In these images published on Twitter by Mr. Wando Baldelli of Ancona you can witness the earthquake that hit the Marche at 7.07 on November 9th. The surveillance cameras show the outside of the house where the car, the study and the kitchen are parked. The quake caused damage to the internal partitions and the fall of plaster as well as generating moments of panic. Images courtesy of Wando Bandelli (Twitter / WaldoBandelli)



01:22