An earthquake of magnitude between 4 and 4.5 was recorded at 21 and 26 this evening in the province of Catania. This was reported by Ingv. The shock was also felt strong in the Ragusa area.

The earthquake was felt in many towns in eastern Sicily: many went out into the street. At the moment the firefighters of the Catania detachment let it be known that there have been no requests for interventions. A verification by the Civil Protection is underway.

In fact, the epicenter would be Mazzarrone, a town in the Catania area on the border with the province of Ragusa. Ingv made it known, specifying that the depth was 10 kilometers.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was also recorded this morning in the Marche region. The earthquake was felt shortly after 8 am from the Ingv seismic room in Rome at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Other tremors of lesser magnitude, between 3.7 and 2.5, were detected by Ingv starting this morning at dawn, always along the same stretch of coast.