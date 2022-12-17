Earthquake in Texas: this would be the fourth strongest in the history of the state

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake took place Friday in an oil region in West Texasshaking structures but causing no apparent damage, US authorities reported.

The tremor was felt at 5:35 p.m. local time (23:35 GMT), 22 km northwest of the city of Midlandat a depth of about 8 km, reported the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

A much smaller quake, measuring 3.3, was felt three minutes after the first, according to the USGS.

“This would be the fourth strongest earthquake in the history of the state of

Texas!” the Midland office of the National Weather Service wrote on Twitter.

Although he had moderate strength, the quake was felt over a wide areaas far away as the northern city of Lubbock, Jacob Riley, a meteorologist for the KLBK television network, wrote on Twitter.

This Friday’s moderate quake comes exactly one month after another, slightly less strong, that struck the Pecos area of ​​West Texas, just south of the New Mexico border, and it didn’t cause any damage either.

AFP