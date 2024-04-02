On the night of this Tuesday, April 2nd, a strong earthquake was recorded in Taiwan. According to official information, the earthquake exceeded seven magnitude points.

Due to the earthquake, a tsunami warning was issued on the island. In fact, although there is no official report of damage, citizens share videos that portray the magnitude of what happened.

In the images: building collapses, landslides and more emergencies.

Images of the strong earthquake in Taiwan

Earthquake Photo:iStock Share

So far, according to reports from seismic sensors, there have been at least five replicas of the serious earthquake.

Due to what happened, the Colombian Embassy in Japan (a country where there is a tsunami alert due to what happened) reiterated to the Colombian community residing in the area near the prefecture of Okinawa to be attentive to the instructions of local entities and contact the number 070-1456-3508 in case you require assistance.

In other areas of the Southeast Asian region, such as Indonesia, Guam, Palos and Northern Marinas, a wave alert of up to one meter has been reported.

